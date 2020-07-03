“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal ...”
Even as Thomas Jefferson wrote these words, though, equality didn’t really exist. Jefferson owned slaves, and one, Sally Hemings, bore some of his children. At the time, you see, “All men” were white, land-owning males. “All men” didn’t include people of color, native Americans, non-English speakers, or women.
Fortunately, as time went on, “all men” morphed into “all people,” though many people died while attempting to broaden the definition. We still aren’t there, inching forward maddeningly slowly.
Unfettered access to voting was an important tool in the expansion of civil rights and equality. Of course, the South wasn’t going down without a fight, and so after Reconstruction, Jim Crow laws, including poll taxes and literacy tests, attempted to block former slaves and other black Americans from voting. Women had to march in the streets to “earn” the right to vote. On March 3, 1913, women marched down Pennsylvania Avenue, withstanding inhospitable treatment from onlookers: “Women were jeered, tripped, grabbed, shoved, and many heard ‘indecent epithets’ and ‘barnyard conversation.’ Instead of protecting the parade, the police ‘seemed to enjoy all the ribald jokes and laughter and part participated in them.’ . . .” (https://bit.ly/2YUlu72).
Yes, the right to vote is precious in this country. And we treat it as if it means nothing.
The next election is Aug. 4 – a primary election: if you vote at the polls, you must request a political party ballot (Democrat, Republican, Green, Constitution, Libertarian). You may also ask for a non-partisan ballot, which contains one contested issue. If you vote absentee or mail-in, you will make the same request either at the Clerk’s office or online (by the way, don’t forget that I will notarize your ballot if you need).
Prior to voting, though, you must be registered to vote. If you aren’t registered, your time is running out. You have until July 8. And though all elections are important, this one is especially so.
In 2010, Congress passed the Affordable Care Act (ACA), more casually called “Obamacare.” Part of the Act expanded Medicaid, offering health insurance to people living at 138% of the Federal poverty level. In 2012, the decision in a lawsuit challenging the ACA allowed states to decline to expand Medicaid, and since then, Missouri’s legislature has declined. I think the original objection was that the State would have to take federal dollars that might run out. So today, we live in one state among 14 that has not offered this help to its citizens.
Here, about 300,000 people who are currently without health insurance would benefit; according to missourihealthcareforall.org/mofamilies, a single mother of two children cannot make more than $3,612 per year in order to qualify for Medicaid. You can imagine that she goes without.
Lack of Medicaid expansion has also caused many rural hospitals all over the country to close; “[T]he closures are heavily clustered in states that have not expanded Medicaid under the ACA,” according to the Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research (https://bit.ly/2YXKavm).
Missouri hospitals have repeatedly asked the legislature to expand Medicaid, but the legislature has refused, and now Sweet Springs, Farmington, Osceola, Ellington, Doniphan, and Kennett have all closed their hospitals. The poverty rate of two of those towns is at, and four have poverty rates at double or over double, Missouri’s poverty rate average of 13.4% in 2017 (worldpopulationreview.com/us-cities).
To combat the legislature’s continual refusal, the initiative to expand Medicaid in Missouri is on the August ballot for voters to decide. By law, all such initiatives are on November ballots, when voter turnout is highest; however, on May 26, the governor inexplicably moved the issue to the August primary, when typically fewer people vote.
So. It is up to us. To have a healthier population, to offer health care to people who currently have none, at little cost to Missouri, you can vote for this proposition. That means you must be registered, and you must vote.
This is your chance to jump right into political activism, all from the comfort of your living room, if you so choose. Get active now. Register. Vote.
