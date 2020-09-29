City elections in 1892 provided interesting forum for the local press. Republican Z.F. Bailey ran against the current mayor Ed Stevens in a race significant for the accusations against each candidate. Oddly enough, most of the accusations were made, not by the opposing candidate, but by the newspapers that supported each man.
Little can be learned about Bailey from the census. The 1890 manuscript census, which should provide information about him, was burned, so we are left with information from the census before and after his run for mayor. The 1880 census reports him living with his wife, Mary, in Jefferson Township in Johnson County, Missouri. He was employed as a public school teacher. The 1900 census reports him living in the 1300 block of South Osage Avenue in Sedalia. He was then a widower and employed as a real estate agent
The Sedalia Democrat, whose name indicated its political preference at the time, described the nomination of Judge Bailey. The Republican Party held an executive committee meeting at the criminal courtroom of the courthouse for the purpose of selecting candidates to run for various city offices. A number of Democrats attended the meeting and a number of Republicans who were expected at the meeting did not attend. Replacing some of the absent committee members took some time before Louis Hoffman, chair of the executive committee, asked for nominations for mayoral candidates.
He then nominated Judge Z.F. Bailey, who appeared to be a reluctant candidate. He was not at the committee meeting so Hoffman appointed Colonel J.D. Crawford to find Bailey and bring him to the meeting. When Bailey arrived, he spoke briefly, focusing mainly on promises to pave certain streets. The Democrat snidely noted that Bailey’s promises were “broad as twenty miles of Sedalia territory” and they included a promise to “do wonderful things for Sedalia.”
Sedalia’s African American Republicans had little voice in the proceedings. Thomas Walker, an African American, nominated Colonel Richard Ritter to be committeeman but his nomination was ignored and Crawford was assigned the position. The Democrat noted that “the colored brother was told to vote the ticket made by the white man.”
The Bazoo printed an account of a Republican rally held later. It noted that Bailey had asked to be nominated, that he was cheered vigorously at the rally, and that he answered questions brought up by the Bazoo.
One of the issues was the presence of prostitution in Sedalia, an issue that was brought against both candidates. Bailey was accused of collecting rent payments from Dora DeWitt, one of Sedalia’s madams. Interestingly, the press also accused Stevens of collecting her rent.
Bailey said he had never seen a Sedalia prostitute until one was pointed out to him. He very reasonably asked why such women were not reported to law enforcement so they could be arrested. Bailey’s comment was a bit odd, considering that the local prostitutes’ activities were regularly reported in the press.
Bailey changed the focus of his remarks to suggest that some members of his own party disliked his views on labor. Bailey noted that he was in favor of “home interests,” of giving Sedalia jobs to Sedalia laborers, a platform that would have pleased local labor unions, whose presence and power were not popular with many Sedalians.
The campaign for mayor was messy and became messier by the time the election occurred. Politics then was certainly not for the timid.
