One injured in Morgan crash
A woman was injured in a crash at 1:30 p.m. Monday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Ashley D. Wilson, 29, of Versailles, was driving east on Coffee Road, 300 feet east of Anchorage Road. Wilson lost control of the vehicle due to the washboard road and excessive speed, causing the vehicle to travel off the right side of the road and strike a stump.
Wilson suffered minor injuries and was transported to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach by Mid-Mo Emergency Medical Services.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
