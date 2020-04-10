One injured in Johnson crash
A man was injured in a crash at 3:40 p.m. Thursday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Phillip D. Hon, 50, of Holden, was driving east on U.S. Route 50, at Northwest 1421 Road, when he began slowing to navigate a turn. Another eastbound vehicle driven by Mitchell D. Grat, 26, of Lee’s Summit, failed to slow and struck the rear of Hon’s vehicle. Hon’s vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, overturned and came to rest on its passenger side.
Hon suffered moderate injuries and was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital by Johnson County Ambulance District.
Two Sedalians injured in Pettis crash
Two Sedalians were injured in a crash at 4:35 p.m. Thursday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Timothy E. Holland, 52, was driving east on Schondeimaier Road at Hazel Hill Road. He crested a hill, observed a traffic hazard, swerved and overcorrected. His vehicle began to skid across the road, struck a ditch, went airborne and came to a rest on a fence.
Holland suffered minor injuries and his passenger, Sherry G. Rose, 54, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center by Pettis County Ambulance District.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
