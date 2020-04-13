One injured in Morgan crash
A man was injured in a crash at 5:35 p.m. Friday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Mikey L. Hudson, 56, of California, Missouri, was driving a 2007 Harley Davidson south on state Route TT, one-half mile north of Anchorage Road, when a dog crossed into the path of the vehicle. The vehicle struck the dog and traveled off the right side of the road and overturned, partially ejecting Hudson.
Hudson suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach by Mid-Mo Ambulance District.
Two injured in Benton crash
Two individuals were injured in a single-vehicle crash at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Shawn D. Duvall, 47, of Kansas City, was driving a UTV on private property on Southwest 550 Road when the vehicle overturned.
Duvall suffered minor injuries and was taken to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton by private vehicle. His passenger, Kelly D. Duvall, 43, of Kansas City, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Golden Valley by emergency medical services.
One injured in Johnson crash
A woman was injured in a crash at 5:44 p.m. Sunday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred as a vehicle driven by Torrie M. Shelly, 19, of Warrensburg, was stopped northbound on South Warren Street and another vehicle driven by Gregory S. Beard, 36, of Knob Noster, was traveling westbound on West South Street. Shelly proceeded through the intersection and struck Beard’s vehicle. Both vehicles came to a rest in the intersection.
Beard suffered minor injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
