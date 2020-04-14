Woman seriously injured in Benton crash
A Warsaw woman was seriously injured in a crash at 11:26 a.m. Tuesday in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Barbara S. Lomax, 64, of Warsaw, was driving west on Lost Valley Road, west of Copeland Drive, when her vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
Lomax suffered serious injuries and was transported to Research Medical Center in Kansas City by Lifeflight Eagle Air.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
