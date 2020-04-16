Three injured in Pettis crash
Three Sedalians were injured in a single-vehicle crash at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Dilbert G. Clark, 48, was traveling north on Cherry Tree Lane, north of Bouldin Road, when he failed to negotiate a turn, causing the vehicle to leave the road and strike a culvert. The vehicle then overturned.
Clark and his 12-year-old and infant passenger all suffered minor injuries and were taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center by private vehicle.
The report states all three were wearing safety devices.
Sedalia juvenile injured in Pettis crash
A Sedalia juvenile was injured in a crash at 5:04 p.m. Tuesday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 7-year-old was driving an ATV in the 27000 block of Greissen Road. The driver accelerated at a high speed and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle overturned and ejected the driver.
The driver suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Women and Children’s Hospital in Columbia by Pettis County Ambulance District.
One arrested in Saline crash
A man was arrested after being seriously injured in a crash at 7:48 p.m. Tuesday in Saline County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Christopher Pugh, 57, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was driving a 2016 freightliner north on state Route YY, south of 139th Road, when he overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle traveled off the side of the road, returned to the road, crossed the centerline and traveled off the left side of the road. The vehicle then overturned and came to a rest on its side.
Pugh suffered serious injuries and was taken to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall by Sweet Springs Emergency Medical Services.
The report stated Pugh was not wearing a safety device.
Pugh was later arrested at 8:41 p.m. for driving while intoxicated.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
