Lincoln man injured in Benton crash
A man was injured in a crash at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, William W. Hollaman, 70, of Lincoln, was driving north on Old Highway 65, south of North Lincoln Road, when his vehicle traveled off the road. He then overcorrected and the vehicle overturned, coming to rest in the roadway.
Hollaman suffered moderate injuries and was taken to University Hospital in Columbia by Life Flight Eagle.
One injured in Saline County
A man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 9:50 p.m. in Saline County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Charles J. Morgan, 32, of Little Rock, Arkansas, was driving a 2015 Freightliner westbound on I-70 at the 68-mile marker when he attempted to pull to the shoulder. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and the cargo in the vehicle shifted, causing the vehicle to overturn and come to a rest on its side.
Morgan suffered moderate injuries and was taken by the Sweet Springs Ambulance District to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
