Sedalia man injured in Pettis crash
A Sedalia man was injured in a crash at 6:40 p.m. Monday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Solomon H. Ellis, 18, was driving west on state Route Y, at Quisenberry Road, when he attempted to navigate a left turn and his vehicle was struck by an eastbound vehicle driven by a juvenile.
Ellis suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center by Pettis County Ambulance District.
Two juveniles injured in Moniteau crash
Two juveniles were injured in a crash at 8:45 p.m. Monday in Moniteau County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Trey D. Porter, 19, of California, was driving west on Cedar Trail Road and approached the intersection of Prairie Hill Road. Porter slowed and stopped and then his vehicle skidded as it approached the intersection. The vehicle overturned in the middle of the intersection and came to a rest on its right side.
Two juvenile passengers suffered minor injuries and were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City by ambulance.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
