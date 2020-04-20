One arrested in Henry crash
A woman was arrested and injured in a crash at 9:25 p.m. Friday in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Nickita M. Key, 34, of Springfield, was driving north on state Route 13, just south of state Route Z, when her vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, through the median and overturned.
Key suffered minor injuries and was taken to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton by emergency medical services.
Key was arrested at 10:32 p.m. for driving while intoxicated.
One killed in Johnson crash
A man was killed in a crash at 2:40 a.m. Saturday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Kevin R. Barron, 25, of Imperial, was driving westbound on state Route 2 at Southwest County Road 1651 when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned, partially ejecting Barron.
Barron was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:32 a.m.
The report stated Barron was not wearing a safety device.
Three injured in Morgan crash
Three individuals were injured, including two juveniles, at 2:25 p.m. Sunday in an ATV crash in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Linda L. Sanders, 57, of Sedalia, was driving an ATV in a private field off of U.S. Route 50, approximately 1 mile east of Morgan County Drive. The vehicle was traveling east through the field and struck a tree.
The 7-year-old juvenile passenger suffered moderate injuries and Sanders suffered serious injuries. Both were taken to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia. The 10-year-old suffered serious injuries and was taken by MU Air Care to the University of Missouri Hospital.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
