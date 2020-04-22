Two juveniles injured in Johnson crash
Two juveniles were injured in an ATV crash at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 15-year-old was driving an ATV in the 400 block of Northwest 1131st Road in Centerview when the vehicle overturned, ejecting the driver and coming to a rest on its top.
The driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital. The 13-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries and sought their own treatment.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.