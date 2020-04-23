Six injured in Benton crash
Six individuals suffered injuries in a crash at 3 p.m. Wednesday in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jerald D. Brandt, 73, of Lincoln, was driving east on state Route H, west of state Route W, and Fred E. Lang, 40, of Cole Camp, was driving west on state Route H. Brandt failed to negotiate a turn and crossed into the westbound lane, striking Lang’s vehicle.
Brandt’s vehicle crossed back into the eastbound lane where Brandt was ejected. His vehicle then traveled off the right side of the road and overturned down an embankment. Lang had attempted to avoid vehicle impact by traveling off the right side of the road and into an embankment.
Brandt suffered serious injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center by Warsaw-Lincoln Ambulance District. Lang also suffered serious injuries and his passengers were also injured. A 6-year-old suffered serious injuries, a 9-year-old suffered minor injuries and an infant suffered minor injuries. All four were taken to Bothwell by Warsaw-Lincoln Ambulance District. Another of Lang’s passengers, James A. Davidson, 36, of Versailles, suffered minor injuries but refused treatment on scene.
One injured in Henry crash
A woman was injured in a crash at 4:04 p.m. Wednesday in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Pamela J. Gross, 58, of Kingsville, was driving north on state Route 13, a quarter-mile south of state Route N, when she lost control of her vehicle and it traveled off the road into a ditch.
Gross suffered minor injuries and was taken to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
