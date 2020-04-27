Pedestrian killed in Henry accident
A Clinton man was killed in an accident at 4:20 a.m. Friday in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, John Q. Loftis, 24, of Springfield, was driving north on state Route 7, one-tenth of a mile east of state Route DD, when he struck a pedestrian, Richard D. Land, 53, of Clinton, who was walking in lane two.
Land suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced at the scene by the Henry County Coroner.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.