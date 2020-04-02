Man seriously injured in Henry crash
A man was seriously injured in a crash at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Charles L. Avis, 57, of Clinton, was driving an ATV east on Southeast 500 Road, at Southeast 1151 Road, when he overcorrected while making a right-hand turn. The vehicle began to overturn and Avis was ejected and the vehicle rolled over the driver.
Avis suffered serious injuries and was taken to Research Medical Center in Kansas City by Lifeflight Eagle.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
