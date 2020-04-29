One arrested in Johnson crash
A man was injured and arrested in a crash at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, James Stevenson III, 21, of Belton, was driving west in the Northwest 600 block of U.S. Route 50 when his vehicle hydroplaned and struck a ditch. The vehicle became airborne, traveled up the steep embankment and returned to the roadway before coming to rest.
Stevenson suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
The report stated Stevenson was not wearing a safety device.
Johnson was arrested at 3:39 p.m. for driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, no insurance, no seat belt and displaying plates from another vehicle.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
