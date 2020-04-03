Man injured in Morgan County crash
A man was injured in a crash at 9:45 p.m. Thursday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Brian S. Fuget, 47, of Clarence, was driving south on Ivy Bend Road, south of Leprechaun Hills Road, when his vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, striking a retaining wall and becoming airborne.
Fuget’s passenger, Justin Goodwin, 26, of Center, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Health Center in Osage Beach by ambulance.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
