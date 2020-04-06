One arrested in Johnson crash
A woman was arrested and injured in a crash at 4 p.m. Saturday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Pamela J. Gross, 58, of Kingsville, was driving southbound on state Route Z, 855 feet north of County Road Northwest 795. Her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, returned to the road, and traveled off the left side of the road where it struck another ditch and tree.
Gross suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by Johnson County Ambulance District.
Gross was arrested at 4:40 p.m. for driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on the right half of the road and no seatbelt.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
