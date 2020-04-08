One injured in Johnson County crash
A woman was injured in a crash at 11:57 p.m. Monday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Emily A. Greer, 23, of Centerview, was driving west on U.S. Route 50, west of northeast state Route P, when a northbound vehicle driven by Kenneth D. Brickey, 33, of Knob Noster, attempted to cross the westbound lanes of U.S. Route 50 and struck Greer’s vehicle. Greer’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.
Greer suffered minor injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by private vehicle.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.