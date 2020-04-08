Man seriously injured in Morgan crash
A man was seriously injured at 10:30 a.m. Monday on Florence Trail Road in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Darrell B. Galbraith, 51, of Florence, was driving an ATV east on Florence Trail Road, 1,000 feet east of state Route JJ, when he crossed the center of the road. His vehicle skidded across the road, overturned and Galbraith was ejected.
Galbraith suffered serious injuries and was taken to Capital Regional Hospital in Jefferson City by Mid-Mo Ambulance.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
