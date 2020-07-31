One seriously injured in Benton crash
A teenager was seriously injured in a crash at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jason M. Eierman, 17, of Lincoln, was driving eastbound on Lost Valley Road, south of Lakeview Avenue, when he failed to negotiate a curve and his vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, overturned and struck a tree.
Eierman suffered serious injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia by Warsaw-Lincoln Emergency Medical Services.
One injured in Morgan crash
A man was seriously injured in a Morgan County crash at 2:43 p.m. Thursday.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, James D. Fryer, 37, of Colorado, was driving south on state Route 135 when he turned left in front of a westbound vehicle on state Route 52 driven by Bonnie M. Cooper, 82, of Stover. Fryer’s vehicle was struck by Cooper’s.
Fryer suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital in Columbia by ambulance.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.