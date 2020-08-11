Juvenile injured in Morgan crash
A Kansas City juvenile was injured in a crash at 3:05 p.m. Friday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 14-year-old was driving on Towering Oak Lane, 5 feet from Gladstone Cove Road, when he failed to negotiate a curve causing the vehicle to travel off the right side of the road, striking a mailbox and a sign.
The juvenile suffered minor injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach by Lake West Ambulance.
Two injured in Morgan crash
Two juveniles were injured in a crash at 11:20 p.m. Friday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jefrey T. Pestal, 30, of Higginsville, was driving a golf cart in the 14400 block of Red Hollows Road when his vehicle struck a large rock, traveled off the left side of a dirt path and overturned.
Two 15-year-old passengers suffered minor injuries and were taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach by ambulance.
Four injured in Morgan crash
Four individuals were injured in a single-vehicle crash at 1:38 p.m. Saturday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Ashley M. Bealmear, 34, of Columbia, was driving east on state Route 52, 80 feet east of Brookside Road, when she suffered a medical emergency and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole.
Bealmer suffered serious injuries. Her passenger Styler R. Lewis, 27, of Macon, also suffered serious injuries. Passengers Chelsea M. Baker, 22, of Gravois Mills, and Brianna R. Baker, 21, of Macon, both suffered moderate injuries. All four were taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach by Mid-Missouri Ambulance District.
Three injured in Morgan crash
Three individuals were injured in a crash at 2:24 p.m. Saturday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jordan T. Williams, 18, of California, was driving east on state Route C, 887 feet west of Hopewell Road, when his vehicle rear-ended another eastbound vehicle driven by Katherine N. Stauffer, 51, of Barnett.
Williams suffered minor injuries and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City. Staffer and her 12-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries and both were treated on scene.
One killed in Morgan crash
A man was killed in a crash at 11:15 p.m. Saturday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Dillon M. Sola, 23, of Gravois Mills, was driving south on state Route 5, 422 feet north of Santa Fe Road, when his vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned. Sola was ejected.
Sola was pronounced dead at the scene by Dr. Jones with Lake Regional Hospital.
One injured in Pettis crash
A Sedalia woman was injured in a crash at 6:13 p.m. Sunday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Linda S. Meyers, 57, of Sedalia, was driving an ATV eastbound in the 21400 block of state Route B when she turned left into a driveway and her vehicle began skidding. Her vehicle then struck a fence post and ejected Meyers into the post.
Meyers suffered minor injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center.
One killed in Saline crash
A woman was killed in a crash at 7:20 p.m. Sunday in Saline County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Calvin W. Lowe, 60, of Iowa, was driving a motorcycle north on state Route O, north of 245th Road, when he failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the centerline and his vehicle traveled off the left side of the road. It then crossed 245th Road, struck the ground and came to a rest.
Lowe suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital in Columbia by Saline County Emergency Medical Services. His passenger, Melissa S. Howseer, 52, of Marshall, was pronounced dead by the Saline County Coroner.
One arrested injured in Saline crash
A man was arrested and a woman was seriously injured in a crash at 4:55 a.m. Monday in Saline County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Anthony R. Tyhurst, 49, of Kansas City, was driving west on I-70 at the 76.8-mile marker when her vehicle traveled off the road. Tyhurst overcorrected and the vehicle traveled off the opposite side of the road before it struck a guardrail. Tyhurst then fled the scene in the vehicle.
His passenger, Rachel R. Stults, 37, of Kansas City, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall.
Tyhurst was arrested at 7:41 a.m. for felony leaving the scene of a crash and careless and imprudent driving.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
