One injured in Pettis crash
A Sedalia man was injured in a crash at 1:26 p.m. Monday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Alfredo Toro, 50, of Florida, was stopped for a red light on U.S. Route 65 at Rebar Road when another northbound vehicle driven by Anothony D. Bushnell, struck the rear of his vehicle.
Bushnell suffered minor injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center by private vehicle.
One seriously injured in Morgan crash
A woman was injured in a crash at 5:20 p.m. Monday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Marie I. Capps, 31, of Stover, was driving west on state Route C, 982 feet east of Mt. Zion Road, when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, through a fence and struck a concrete retaining wall.
Capps suffered serious injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach by ambulance.
Two injured in Pettis crash
Two individuals were injured in a crash at 5:26 p.m. Monday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Brian M. Welch, 46, of Sweet Springs, was driving north on Walnut Grove Road, north of Little Muddy Road, when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
Welch suffered minor injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center. His passenger, Lea R. Ulberg, 38, of Independence, suffered serious injuries and was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in Lee’s Summit by Life Flight.
Two injured in Moniteau crash
Two teenagers were injured in a crash at 9:20 p.m. Monday in Moniteau County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Blake C. Kugler, 17, of Tipton, was driving south on Snorgrass Road, 2 miles south of U.S. Route 50, when his vehicle slid off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned.
Kugler suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City by private vehicle. His passenger Ian H. Clifford, 17, of Tipton, suffered minor injuries and refused treatment on scene.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
