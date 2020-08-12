Two injured in Pettis crash
Two individuals were injured in a crash at 5:44 a.m. Wednesday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Shelly R. Goodson, 68, of Sedalia, was driving north on state Route W when she failed to yield making a turn and was struck by an eastbound vehicle on U.S. Route 50 driven by Layard W. Taylor, 46, of Sedalia.
Taylor and Goodson both suffered moderate injuries and were both taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
