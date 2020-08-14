Man injured in Johnson crash
A Kansas City man suffered moderate injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 4:47 a.m. Thursday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Trevon M. Dyer, 25, was driving south on state Route 23 when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and began to slide. The vehicle then struck a traffic signpost, briefly went airborne, then struck a concrete bridge support. Dyer’s vehicle then slid down the concrete bridge support and came to a rest straddling Muddy Creek.
Dyer was taken by Johnson County Ambulance District to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg for his injuries.
Stover man seriously injured
A Stover man suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 2:38 p.m. Wednesday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Joshua C. Griffey, 40, was driving a Honda Fourtraxx south on Ivy Bend Road, 50 feet north of Bear Drive, when he was inattentive and his vehicle crossed the center of the road. It then traveled off the left side of the road, struck the ditch and overturned several times.
Griffey, who was not using a safety device, was taken by MU Air to University Hospital in Columbia.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
