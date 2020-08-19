One injured in Johnson crash
A woman was injured in a crash at 7:42 p.m. Monday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jennifer L. Morris, 38, of Holden, was driving east on state Route 58, west of northwest 701 Road, when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck an embankment.
Morris suffered minor injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
One injured in Henry crash
A man was injured in a two vehicle crash at 9:18 p.m. Monday in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Thomas L. White, 78, of Blairstown, was driving west on state Route O when he pulled into the path of a northbound vehicle on state Route 7 driven by Larry J. Williams, 52, of Arkansas. White’s vehicle also struck a yield sign after impact.
White suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Centerpoint Hospital in Independence by ambulance.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
