Three injured in Henry crash
There individuals including two minors were injured in a crash at 12:48 p.m. Friday in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jaelen J. Brown, 22, of Kansas City, was driving south on state Route 7 at Clark Tire when he fell asleep and the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and overturned multiple times.
Brown and his 2-year-old and 7-year-old passengers all suffered minor injuries and were taken to Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare in Clinton by Golden Valley Emergency Medical Services.
Three injured in Pettis crash
Three individuals were injured in a crash at 4:25 p.m. Friday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Nicholas E. Jones, 19, of Belton, was driving west on U.S. Route 50, one-tenth of a mile east of northwest 1201 Road, when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, struck a sign, struck the ditch and overturned.
Jones and his passenger Austin B. Clancy, 24, of Warrenton, both suffered minor injuries. His other passenger Craig B. Dillard, 20, of Lee’s Summit, suffered moderate injuries. All three were taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by the Pettis County Ambulance District.
One arrested in Benton crash
A man was arrested and injured in a crash at 8:03 p.m. Saturday in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jeffrey A. Schmutz, 59, of Warsaw, was driving south on state Route 83 at U.S. Route 65 when his vehicle crossed the center of the road, continued off the left side of the roadway, struck the guardrail and overturned.
Schmutz suffered minor injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia.
Schmutz was arrested at 8:54 p.m. in Benton County for felony driving while intoxicated, driving with a revoked license, failure to comply with restriction on operator’s license, careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash and no insurance.
One arrested in Pettis crash
A man was arrested and injured in a crash at 8:18 p.m. Saturday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Richard R. Whitener, 53, of Sedalia, was driving east on Elm Hills Boulevard just east of U.S. Route 65 when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole.
Whitener suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia.
Whitener was arrested at 8:54 p.m. in Pettis County for felony driving while intoxicated, driving with a revoked license, failure to drive on the right half of the road and no seatbelt.
One injured in motorcycle crash
A man was injured in a motorcycle crash at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jason L. Crawford, 45, of Clinton, was driving a motorcycle east on state Route C, seven-tenths of a mile east of state Route T, when he failed to negotiate a turn causing his vehicle to travel off the right side of the road. The vehicle then overturned, partially ejecting Crawford and then struck a tree and came to rest.
Crawford suffered minor injuries and was taken to Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare in Clinton by ambulance.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
