One injured in Morgan crash
A man was injured in a crash at 9:39 a.m. Tuesday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Victor E. Kliethermes, 56, of St. Elizabeth, was driving south on state Route W at Golden Beach Road when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and he overcorrected. His vehicle then traveled off the left side of the road and overturned.
Kliethermes suffered minor injuries and was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Blue Springs by private vehicle.
One injured in Johnson crash
A man was injured in a crash at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Pepe L. Lozano, 24, of Sweet Springs, was driving a motorcycle south on state Route 23 at Northeast 900th Road when a deer ran into the road and his vehicle began skidding. The vehicle struck the deer and overturned, ejecting Lozano, as the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road.
Lozano suffered minor injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by Johnson County Ambulance District.
Man injured in Saline crash
A man was injured in a crash at 10:02 p.m. Tuesday in Saline County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Alex C. Arnold, 21, of Brunswick, was driving south on state Route 41, north of Bridge G0139, when he attempted to avoid a deer in the road and his vehicle traveled off the road, down an embankment and struck several trees.
Arnold suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall by private vehicle.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.