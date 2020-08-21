One injured in Saline crash
A man was injured in a crash at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday in Saline County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jeff L. Sims, 43, of Marshall, was driving west on Watermill Road, west of Lime Avenue, when he lost control of his vehicle and it traveled off the right side of the road and struck an embankment.
Sims suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall.
A man injured after vehicle hits cow
A man was injured in a crash after striking a cow at 10:40 p.m. Wednesday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Russell L. Dornes, 58, of Versailles, was driving east on state Route 52 at Stevenson Road when his vehicle struck a cow.
Dornes suffered minor injuries and received treatment on scene.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
