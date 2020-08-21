Man injured in Saline crash
A man was injured in a crash at 4:35 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of South Bartlett Street in Saline County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Royce V. Pierce, 67, of Slater was driving a 1999 Yamaha northbound in the 300 block of South Bartlett Street when his vehicle traveled off the road, struck a ditch and overturned.
Pierce suffered minor injuries and was taken to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall by Slater Emergency Medical Services.
Man injured in freight liner crash
A man was injured in a crash at 1:35 a.m. Friday on I-70 in Saline County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Raymond R. St. George, 53 of Eugene was driving a freight liner west on I-70 at the 63.4 mile marker when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned.
St. George suffered minor injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia by Sweet Springs Emergency Medical Services.
Woman injured in Pettis crash
A Sedalia woman was injured in a crash at 7:15 a.m. Friday on U.S. Route 50.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Lana M. Strange, 43, of Sedalia, was driving east on U.S. Route 50 at Route TT when she attempted to avoid a vehicle which pulled into her path. Her vehicle then traveled off the right side of the roadway and crossed state Route TT and the railroad tracks before overturning.
Strange suffered minor injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia by a private vehicle.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
