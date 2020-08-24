Stover man hurt in Benton crash
A Stover man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 1:35 p.m. Friday in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Michael S. Iliff, 39, was driving west on Boeschenville Avenue west of Heman Avenue when his vehicle began to skid and traveled off the left side of the road. The vehicle struck several objects on the side of the road.
Iliff was taken to Katy Trail Community Health with minor injuries.
Woman injured in Johnson wreck
A Centerview woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 7:12 p.m. Saturday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Bailee K. Lindsey, 20, was driving north on U.S. Route 50 at Southwest 301 Road when a vehicle merged onto the road and was struck by Lindsey’s vehicle. The second vehicle fled the scene.
Lindsey was taken by Johnson County Ambulance District to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg with minor injuries.
Leeton woman hurt in crash
A Leeton woman suffered moderate injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 1 a.m. Sunday in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Crystal D. Straisinger, 28, was driving north on state Route PP, 2 miles south of state Route C, when her vehicle traveled off the right side oft he road and Straisinger overcorrected. The vehicle then crossed the center line, traveled back off the right side of the road and overturned, ejecting Straisinger. The vehicle then struck a fence and came to rest on top of the fence.
Straisinger, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by private vehicle to Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare.
Man seriously injured in Johnson crash
A Chilhowee man suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 11:54 a.m. Monday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Lucas A. Coulter, 18, was driving south on state Route D at Northeast 1151 Road when his vehicle traveled across the center of the road. Coulter overcorrected and the vehicle left the right side of the road. His vehicle overturned and Coulter was ejected.
Coulter, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Life Flight to Research Medical Center in Kansas City.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.