One arrested in Morgan crash
A man was arrested and injured in a crash at 8:45 p.m. Monday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Autumn R. Wilson, 37, of Fortuna, was driving northbound on Syracuse Road, just north of state Route PP, when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.
Wilson suffered moderated injuries and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City by ambulance.
Wilson was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 9:36 p.m. in Morgan County for driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the road involving a vehicle crash.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
