Sedalia teen seriously injured in crash
A teenager was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash at 7:33 p.m. Wednesday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Elizabeth R. Beard, 17, of Sedalia, was driving west on state Route Y when she slowed for the stop sign at the intersection of state Route 127. She then attempted to cross the intersection and traveled directly into the path of a northbound vehicle driven by Tyler J. Cummings, 24, of Knob Noster. Cummings’ vehicle hit Beard’s on the driver’s side and both vehicles traveled off the west side of the road.
Beard suffered serious injuries and was taken by Life Light to University Hospital in Columbia.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.