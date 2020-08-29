One injured in Benton crash
A man was injured in a crash at 9:20 a.m. Thursday in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Davin D. Werths, 33, of Clinton, was stopped in traffic on state Route T at N0238 Bridge with emergency equipment displayed when a southbound vehicle driven by Carl J. Chamberlain, 91, of Warsaw, attempted to stop to avoid striking Werths’ vehicle but was unsuccessful. Chamberlain’s vehicle struck the rear of Werths’ vehicle.
Chamberlain suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare in Clinton by Golden Valley Emergency Medical Services.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
