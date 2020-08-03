Two injured in Pettis Crash
Two Sedalians were injured in a crash at 8:45 a.m. Friday on U.S. Route 65 in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Judy K. Oakes, 72, was traveling west on Sacajawea Road when she attempted to cross U.S. Route 65 and pulled into the path of a southbound vehicle on U.S. Route 65 driven by Tammy J. Turner, 47, After impact both vehicles traveled off the right side of the roadway.
Both drivers suffered moderate injuries and were taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia by ambulance.
Pedestrian injured in Pettis accident
A pedestrian was injured in a Pettis County accident at 6:50 a.m. Saturday on state Route TT.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Richard D. Bain, 27, of Sedalia, was driving northbound on state Route TT at Brooking Park Avenue. A pedestrian was walking northbound on the same roadway. Bain’s vehicle mirror struck the pedestrian, William M. Chapman, 35, of Sedalia, and Bain left the scene.
Chapman suffered minor injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center by Pettis County Emergency Medical Services.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
Welcome to the discussion.
