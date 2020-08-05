One killed in Pettis ATV crash
A La Monte man was killed in a crash at 7:58 a.m. Monday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Carl W. Arnett Jr., 43, was driving an ATV in the 13200 block of U.S. Route 50 on a private road when his vehicle overturned while Arnett was negotiating a slight curve. The vehicle came to rest on top of Arnett.
Arnett was pronounced dead at the scene by Pettis County Coroner Robert “Skip” Smith.
Two injured in Pettis crash
Two individuals were injured in a crash at 6:48 a.m. Monday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Malik A. Sistrunk, 21, of Georgia, was driving east on U.S. Route 50 when his vehicle overtook another eastbound vehicle driven by Brent A. Wells, 60, of Green Ridge. Sistrunk’s vehicle struck the rear of Wells’ vehicle.
Sistrunk and his passenger Hakeam S. Dickson, 23, of Sedalia, both suffered moderate injuries. Sistrunk was treated on scene by Pettis County Ambulance District. Dickson was transported to Bothwell Regional Health Center by PCAD.
One killed, one injured in Saline crash
A teenager was killed and another teenager was injured in a UTV crash at 1:45 p.m. Monday in Saline County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Sydnee M. Soendker, 17, of Blue Springs, was driving a UTV north on Mariner Avenue at 270th Road when she lost control of her vehicle resulting in a skid. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch, overturned and ejected both occupants.
Soendker was pronounced dead at the scene by a Saline County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Her passenger, Katelin R. Stiles, 17, of Blue Springs, suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital in Columbia by Lifeflight Eagle Air.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
