Teenager injured in Benton crash
A teenager was injured in a crash at 1:58 p.m. Tuesday in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Merle M. Reaves, 88, of Warsaw, was driving east on Main Street and attempted to cross state Route 7 when he failed to yield to an eastbound vehicle on Route 7 driven by a 16-year-old. The teenager’s vehicle struck Reaves’ vehicle and then traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.
The teenager suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton by private vehicle.
Two injured in Benton crash
Two individuals were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Becky J. Gardner, 49, of Lincoln, was driving east on state Route BB at Hidden Valley Road and was turning when her vehicle was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by Samuel A. Braun, 18, of Cole Camp.
Braun suffered moderate injuries and was taken to University Hospital in Columbia by Life Flight. Gardner suffered moderate injuries as well and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
Juvenile injured in Pettis crash
A juvenile was injured in a crash at 7:50 p.m. Tuesday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 9-year-old was driving a go kart in the 18900 block of Third Street when they pulled into a parking lot and struck the rear of a stationary vehicle.
The juvenile suffered minor injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center by Pettis County Ambulance District.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
