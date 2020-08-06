Two injured in Saline crash
Two individuals were injured in a crash at 12:12 p.m. Wednesday in Saline County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Sherman T. Lockett, 55, of Illinois, was driving east on I-70 at the 71-mile marker when he failed to yield to slowing traffic and struck another eastbound vehicle driven by Bereket W. Habtemariam, 38, of Texas. Habtemariam’s vehicle then struck another vehicle driven by Teri A. McKinney, 47, of Grandview.
Lockett suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital in Columbia. Habtemariam’s passenger Abraham M. Yonas, 37, of South Dakota, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall.
Five injured in Johnson crash
Five individuals were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Mercedes I. Pina, 28, of Warrensburg, was attempting to merge onto U.S. Route 50 a half-mile west of Northwest 250 Road when her vehicle traveled into the path of another eastbound vehicle driven by Emily M. Dillon, 28, of Holden.
Dillon and her passenger Carlin A. Dillon, 61, of Holden, both suffered minor injuries. Mercedes and her 8-year-old and 5-year-old passengers all also sustained minor injuries. All taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
