One injured in Johnson crash
A man was injured in a crash at 4:55 a.m. Thursday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, John W. Dabbin, 56, of Higginsville, was driving east on U.S. Route 50 at Northwest 1251 Road when he fell asleep, woke up and overcorrected and the vehicle came to rest in the median.
Dabbin suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by Johnson County Ambulance District.
Two injured in Moniteau crash
Two individuals were injured in a crash at 8:05 a.m. Friday in Moniteau County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Julie A. Vazzano, 34, of California, was driving north on state Route 87 when another vehicle driven by Courtney A. Keller, 43, of California, made a left turn in front of their vehicle around 21 feet south of Lakeview Road. Vazzano’s vehicle struck Keller’s vehicle in the northbound lane of traffic.
Vazzano suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital in Columbia by MU Air. Keller suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
