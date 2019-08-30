One seriously injured in Wednesday in accident
A Jefferson City man was seriously injured in a Morgan County accident at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Kenneth W. Rehagen, 62, was driving a motorcycle southbound on state Route W, two-tenths of a mile south of the Marvin Cutoff when he traveled off the right side of the roadway.
The vehicle overturned down an embankment, ejecting both Kenneth and his occupant, Theresa M. Rehagen, 59, of Jefferson City.
Theresa suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital in Columbia by helicopter. Kenneth refused medical treatment on scene.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
