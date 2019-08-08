One killed in Henry County crash
A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured in a Henry County crash at 9:38 a.m. Wednesday.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Charles L. Soles, 93, of Windsor, was traveling westbound on state Route 52, east of state Route YY. Floria J. Lehman, 67, of Calhoun, was traveling eastbound on state Route 52 when Soles crossed the center line and his vehicle struck Lehman.
Soles’ vehicle came to rest in the center of the roadway and Lehman’ on the right side.
Lehman suffered serious injuries and was transported to Golden Valley Health Center in Clinton by Golden Valley Ambulance. Soles was pronounced dead at the scene.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
