Man arrested in Morgan accident
Two people were seriously injured in a motorcycle accident at 10:14 p.m. Saturday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Eric Y. Smith, 47, of Lincoln, was driving northbound on state Route 135 when he struck a dog in the roadway a half mile north of Wolf Lane.
Smith and his passenger, Donna R. Plummer, 54, of Sedalia, were ejected and seriously injured. Both were transported to Bothwell Regional Health Center by Mid-Missouri Ambulance District.
The report shows both were wearing a helmet.
Smith was arrested at 11:57 p.m. in Pettis County for felony aggravated offender-serious physical injuries to another while driving while intoxicated.
Man seriously injured in Morgan crash
A Versailles man was seriously injured in a crash at 7:35 p.m. Sunday.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Cole C. Stevenson, 43, of Versailles, was traveling eastbound on Prairie Hollow Road near Twin Ridge when his vehicle began to slide on the loose packed gravel due to his speed.
Stevenson overcorrected and the vehicle traveled off the right edge of the roadway and overturned, ejecting Stevenson.
Stevenson suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital in Columbia by Mid-Missouri Ambulance District.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.