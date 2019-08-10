Sedalia woman seriously injured in crash
A Sedalia woman was seriously injured in a Sedalia crash at 7:50 p.m. Thursday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Cherokee D. Bell, 28, of Sedalia, was traveling southbound on Marigold Road, north of state Route F when the vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned.
Bell suffered serious injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by the Pettis County Ambulance District. Her passenger, Conner A. Bell, 5, of Sedalia, suffered minor injuries and was taken to WMMC by private vehicle.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
