Man killed in Morgan County crash
A Stover man was killed in a crash at 11:55 p.m. Monday on Bee Sting Drive.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Dylan M. Rex, 33, was driving southbound on Bee Sting Drive, three-tenths of a mile south of state Route BB.
Rex’s vehicle crossed the center line and traveled off the left side of the roadway. It then struck a ditch and overturned.
Rex was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach where he was pronounced dead by a doctor at 1:43 a.m.
The report states Rex was not wearing a safety device.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
