Man seriously injured in Johnson accident
A Blue Springs man was seriously injured in an accident at 2:35 p.m. Friday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Kyle A. Strong, 31, was traveling southbound on U.S. Route 50 at state Route Z when he failed to stop at a stoplight and pulled into the path of a westbound vehicle driven by Landon J. Teal, 27, of Harrisonville.
Strong suffered serious injuries and was taken to Research Medical Center in Kansas City by Johnson County Ambulance District.
Windsor resident seriously injured in crash
A Windsor resident was seriously injured in a crash at 6:30 a.m. Monday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Cylde W. Lynde, 78, was traveling eastbound on state Route W approximately 918 feet from Southeast 1251st Road. Lynde attempted to make a left-hand turn and traveled into the path of a westbound vehicle. The vehicle, driven by Chad A. Curtis, 30, of Green Ridge, struck Lynde’s vehicle.
Curtis suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg center by a private vehicle. Lynde suffered serious injuries and was taken by Life Flight to Research Medical Center in Kansas City.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
