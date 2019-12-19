One injured in single-vehicle crash
A woman was injured after striking a tree with her vehicle at 3:20 p.m. Monday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway report, Rhonda S. Ivie, 51, of Stover, was traveling north on state Route 135, 1 mile north of state Route J, when her vehicle lost traction, slid off the road, and struck a tree.
Ivie suffered minor injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach by Mid-Missouri Ambulance District.
One injured in Henry crash
A woman was injured at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday in a single-vehicle accident in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Beverly K. Larrabee, 52, of Cole Camp, was traveling east on state Route C, east of 1001 Road, when she lost control due to the ice- and snow-covered road and crossed the centerline. Her vehicle then went off the road and struck an embankment.
Larrabee suffered minor injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
Woman arrested for DWI following crash
A Barnett woman was arrested and was seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Laura J. Harnden, 27, of Barnett, was traveling east on state Route 52, half a mile west of Cottonwood Road, when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
Harnden suffered serious injuries and was taken to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia by ambulance. She was arrested at 9:58 p.m. in Morgan County for driving while intoxicated, no seat belt, and careless and imprudent driving.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
