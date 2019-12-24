One hurt in Johnson wreck
A Warrensburg man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 12:49 p.m. Friday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Ellis L. Rucker, 84, was driving east on Division Road, west of Southwest 101st Road, when his vehicle slowed, traveled off the right side of the road and began to slide. His vehicle struck a ditch, continued to slide, and came to rest off the south side of the road.
Rucker, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by private vehicle to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg with minor injuries.
Pedestrian hurt in DWI crash
A La Monte man suffered moderate injuries after he was struck by a vehicle at 1:15 a.m. Saturday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Thad M. Mesek, 28, of La Monte, was driving south on state Route 127 at Front Street when he struck a pedestrian, 33-year-old Lewis R. Neal. Mesek’s vehicle then traveled off the road and struck a culvert.
Neal was taken by the Pettis County Ambulance District to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg for his injuries.
According to a MSHP arrest report, Mesek was arrested for driving while intoxicated causing serious physical injury and no driver’s license.
Man killed in Johnson accident
A Warrensburg man was killed in a two-vehicle accident at 1:16 p.m. Sunday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Bonnie J. Seymour, 44, of Knob Noster, was driving east on U.S. Route 50 east of state Route 13 as Walter Shannon, 63, was driving west on U.S. 50. Seymour’s towed unit disconnected from her vehicle, traveled through the median and struck Shannon’s vehicle head-on. His vehicle traveled off the right side of the road.
Shannon was pronounced dead at the scene by Johnson County Coroner Clark Holdren. A passenger in his vehicle, Laura A. Shannon, 48, of Warrensburg, was taken by Life Flight to Research Medical Center in Kansas City with serious injuries.
Holden woman hurt in crash
A Holden woman suffered moderate injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 3:25 p.m. Sunday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Ronald C. Davis, 59, of Holden, was driving west on U.S. Route 58 at Southwest County Road 601 when his vehicle traveled off the road and struck an embankment. The vehicle then vaulted and struck a fence.
Davis was treated at the scene for minor injuries. A passenger in his vehicle, Karen R. Davis, 59, was taken by Johnson County Ambulance District to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg for her injuries.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
