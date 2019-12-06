One injured in Moniteau crash
A man was injured in a crash at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday in Moniteau County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Garret L. Porter, 22, of California, was driving north on state Route 87 when he overcorrected. His vehicle traveled off the road and struck a fence.
Porter suffered minor injuries and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City by Mid-Mo Ambulance District.
Two injured in Pettis crash
Two women were injured in a crash at 5:02 p.m. Wednesday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Terry S. Zaremba, 59, of Sedalia, was driving westbound on state Route H at Georgetown Road when Zaremba swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway and her vehicle struck a bridge rail.
Zaremba and her passenger, Tricia D. Ulmer, 53, of Sedalia, both suffered minor injuries and were taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
