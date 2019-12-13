Two injured in Benton crash
Two people were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Chance R. Ahrens, 23, of Stover, was driving north on state Route W at Boeschenville Avenue when his vehicle traveled off the road, struck a guardrail, vaulted and overturned into a creek.
Ahrens suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene. His passenger, Shelby D. Folsom, 20, of Stover, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia by air ambulance.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
