Sedalia man injured in accident
A Sedalia man suffered moderate injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Brian Martinez, 18, of La Monte, was driving west on U.S. Route 50 at state Route MM when he failed to yield to traffic, striking a southbound vehicle driven by Garrett J. Young, 25. Both vehicles traveled off the left side of the road and came to rest in the median.
Young was taken by the Pettis County Ambulance District to Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence for his injuries.
Reports indicate Martinez was wearing a seat belt but Young was not.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
