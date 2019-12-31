Three hurt in Henry crash
Three Clinton residents suffered minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 7:45 p.m. Sunday in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Alisha V. Yeargan, 39, was driving north on state Route C north of state Route 7 when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, striking a field entrance. The vehicle overturned.
Yeargan and two passengers, 39-year-old Thomas J. Willis and a 9-year-old female, were taken to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton by Golden Valley Ambulance.
Reports indicate Willis and the child were using a safety device but Yeargan was not.
Stover man arrested for DWI
A Stover man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a single-vehicle accident at 5:25 p.m. Saturday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Braden C. Beckmann, 19, was driving south on state Route 135, about 300 feet north of Mini Farm Road, when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, struck a tree and overturned.
Beckmann suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach. A passenger, Grant A. Hutchison, 19, of Versailles, was taken by Mid-Mo Ambulance District to Lake Regional with minor injuries.
According to a MSHP arrest report, Beckmann was arrested for driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, no seat belt and no insurance.
Reports indicate neither occupant was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
